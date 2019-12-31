|
|
Patricia Dombrowski passed away surrounded by her loved ones Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was born Dec. 13, 1959, the daughter of Donald Poorman and Sally (Skillcorn) Poorman in Saginaw, MI. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Ed Dombrowski in 1984. Patricia was employed for D & W Packing in Gladwin. In her spare time Patricia was graciously involved in the Food pantry at the Cedar River Chapel, she also was a volunteer for the Beaverton High School Softball program and volunteered as a helper for the Beaverton High School Band.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ed Dombrowski of Beaverton; her two daughters, Angel (Caleb Fleet) Dombrowski of Merrill, Danielle (Tre Sims) Dombrowski of Beaverton; mother, Sally Poorman of Saginaw; sister, Ann of Texas; brother, Todd of Traverse City; and her "bonus weekend kids".
Memorial services will be conducted for Mrs. Dombrowski by Pastor Troy Lusk on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 1 p.m. at The Cedar River Chapel, Beaverton. Visitation will be held from Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 1, 2020