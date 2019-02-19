Patricia Margaret Burns-Wujcik, 79, of Gladwin, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by family.

Patricia (Patti) grew up in Detroit and attended St. Alphonsus School. She worked at The Dearborn Inn, Lofy's Too and at the Marriott Corporation before retiring to her and her husband's home they built on Secord Lake. She joined the Secord Lakes Eagles 4021 when she moved up north, was a member for over thirty years and served as a Past Madam President. Patti loved to bowl and was fairly good at it, participating in bowling tournaments throughout the years.

This fearless, hard working, fun-loving, witty woman will be remembered with love and laughter. She touched so many people and had a special way with the younger generations. She was Momma Patti to them all. Her crazy sense of humor will be talked about for a long time. Everyone who knew her has a "Patti" story to tell, usually followed by "She was a hoot!" That is her legacy.

Patti is survived by her children, Kelly Bleau (Jack), Glen Kendall (Gwen), Patricia Sawka (Stefan) and Robert Kendall (Sheila Donohoe); her siblings, Elaine Burns, Colleen Heck, Marty Burns and Sheila Burns; fourteen grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews along with their children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Naomi (Cowell) Burns; her husband, Richard Wujcik; Robert D. Kendall and their daughter, Valerie Kendall- Malec; and her siblings Robert Burns, Michael Burns and Terry Burns.

Patti requested to not have a service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Compassus Hospice organization. Their hospice nurse, Liz, as well as the caring staff at The Brook Retirement Community of West Branch helped make Patty's last days peaceful.