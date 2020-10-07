1/1
Patricia May Frye
Patricia May Frye, 79, passed away September 22, 2020 at her son's home in Quincy, Michigan after a brief illness. She was born in Grandville, Michigan on March 19, 1941 to the late Donald and Lillian (Mule) Bateson. She married her high school sweetheart Marv Frye on July 11, 1959 in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in April 2, 2020. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved being with her family and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving children, Brian (Sue) Frye, Dawn (Harry) Uhl, Craig (Karen) Frye and Kevin (Jamie) Frye; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Bateson. She was preceded in death by a brother, Orville Bateson.
Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place with a family celebration at a later date. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Grace Hospice, 1484 Straits Dr., Suite 2, Bay City, Michigan 48706. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
