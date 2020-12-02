Patricia Mercer, 76, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born on December 17, 1943, the daughter of Norman and Betty Claypool. On December 7, 1968, Pat was united in marriage to John Henry Mercer in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 1988. Pat was the Hay Township Clerk for many years and was a devoted member to the Daniel's Band Church, Highwood.
Left to cherish her memory are her five step-sons, Thomas, Daniel, Tedd, David, and Eric; along with her two brothers, Rod and Duane. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Clifford.
Funeral services for Patricia were held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin (due to COVID-19, there was a 25 person limit). Visitation was held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Arbutus Cemetery, Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.