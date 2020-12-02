1/1
Patricia Mercer
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Mercer, 76, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born on December 17, 1943, the daughter of Norman and Betty Claypool. On December 7, 1968, Pat was united in marriage to John Henry Mercer in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 1988. Pat was the Hay Township Clerk for many years and was a devoted member to the Daniel's Band Church, Highwood.
Left to cherish her memory are her five step-sons, Thomas, Daniel, Tedd, David, and Eric; along with her two brothers, Rod and Duane. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Clifford.
Funeral services for Patricia were held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin (due to COVID-19, there was a 25 person limit). Visitation was held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Arbutus Cemetery, Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved