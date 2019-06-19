Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Patricia A. "Pat" Grabowski, of Gladwin, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning on June 16, 2019, with her family by her side, at Brian's House in Essexville, Michigan. Age 82 years. Pat was born on Feb. 19, 1937 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Ted and Victoria (Szymanski) Swiercz. On Oct. 6, 1963, Pat married the love of her life, Ronald A. Grabowski, and he survives her. Pat was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish of Bay City, Michigan and Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Gladwin, Michigan.

Pat and Ron loved spending time together doing various activities. They shared a joy of Polka Music together, traveling to different halls and picnics to dance the night away. Pat also enjoyed entertaining; she and Ron would always have company at their home up north on the lake. Each summer they would have a fish fry where friends and family would come and enjoy each other's company. Lastly, one of her favorite hobbies was pushing her luck at the casino. Above all nothing meant more to Pat than the time she was able to spend with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of almost 56 years, Ronald A. Grabowski; children, Len (Jan) Grabowski of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lynn Grabowski of Gladwin, Michigan, and Steve (Randy) Grabowski of Rose City, Michigan; grandchildren, Ashton (Ericka) Grabowski, Dakota Grabowski, and Collins (Courtney) Grabowski; great-grandchildren, Pearse Grabowski, Spencer Grabowski, Nola and Nash Grabowski; sisters, Mary Ann Cornell of Bay City, Michigan, Bar (John) Roth; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Louise (Gary) Conklin, Sandra Gage, and Terie (Gary) Barber; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. After a period of separation, Pat is finally reunited with her parents, Ted and Victoria (Szymanski) Swiercz; daughter-in-law, Lona Grabowski; brother and sister, Floyd Swiercz and Jane Gates; and brother-in-law, Jim Gage.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish – St. Hyacinth Church, 1515 Cass Ave., Bay City, MI 48708. Fr. J. Marcel Portelli and Fr. Larry Boks will celebrate Mass. Friends may call at Ambrose Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. Pat will lie in-state at church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Friends and family will travel in procession immediately following the Mass for Committal Prayers and entombment at the St. Stanislaus Mausoleum. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the "Wishes of the Family". For online condolences please visit www.ambrose funeralchapel.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary