Patricia "Pat" Stewart, 79, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019 after battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 20, 1940 to the late Lyall and Florence Scaman. Pat grew up with a close-knit extended family and maintained lifelong relationships with her many cherished cousins. She graduated from Servite High in 1958, lived in Houghton Lake (where she co-owned a resort she had vacationed at as a child), and has enjoyed living in the Gladwin community since 1978. In recent years she has enjoyed attending musicals, making Love Bears for those in need, and working at the Gladwin Historical Museum.
Pat is survived by her four daughters, Sue Stewart, Sandy (Jim) Schilling, Sharon (Sam) Howard, and Sarah (Josh) Fisher; seven grandchildren, Megan LaBelle, Connor Schilling, Lucas and Marley Armand, Madison and Skylar Howard, and Morgan Fisher; and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Haley LaBelle.
Visitation was Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN CHAPEL with Pastor Tony Reynolds presiding. The Gladwin Church of Christ held a luncheon immediately following. Burial was at the Denton Township Cemetery in Prudenville, MI, with immediate family only following the luncheon. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Gladwin Historical Museum.
