Patrick Teffner Obituary
Patrick J. Teffner, 71 of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Health, Gladwin. He was born on Nov. 24, 1948, the son of James and Shirley (Harrison) Teffner in Flint. On Dec. 30, 1992, he was united in marriage to Cindy Stinson in Ohio. Patrick was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam Era. Patrick was Captain for the Gladwin County Sheriff's Reserves for over 20 years. He has lived in Gladwin for the past 26 years, previously residing in Fenton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Cindy Teffner of Gladwin; children, Nick (Rhonda) Teffner of Gladwin, Tony (Penny) Teffner of Athens, Allison (Tony) Wagnitz of Gladwin, Julie Teffner of Fenton, Alex Teffner of Gladwin and Rebeka (Jacob) Cameron of Gladwin. His children blessed him with seven wonderful grandchildren, Gabe, Tilly, VaDawn, Austin, Marcus, Samy and Sawyer. He is also survived by three brothers and five sisters, along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services honoring Mr. Teffner will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Military Honors will be conducted by Gladwin American Legion Post 171. www.hallkokotovich funeralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 3, 2020
