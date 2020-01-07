|
|
Paula Maxine Fouts, 53 of Harrison, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Paula was born March 24, 1966 in Rensselaer, Indiana, the daughter of Max H. Wiseman and Erma P. (Yoder) Wiseman. Paula graduated from Perry High School in 1988. In 1983, Paula was united in marriage to Mr. Carl L. Fouts in Corunna, Michigan. Mrs. Fouts had resided in Harrison since 1991, moving from Perry, Michigan. Mrs. Fouts spent over fourteen years working for Super-Flite Oil of Gladwin as a cashier. Paula enjoyed singing, dancing, drawing, painting, riding horses, mushrooming, assembling jigsaw puzzles, watching televised figure skating competitions and watching the travel channel.
Surviving Mrs. Fouts is her loving husband of thirty-six years, Mr. Carl L. Fouts of Harrison; three sons, Chris Fouts and wife Jennifer of Lake, Michigan, Andrew Fouts and wife Samantha of Harrison and Dusty Fouts of Clare, Michigan; her adopted daughter, Angelica (Zac) Erskine; and their children, Silas and Eleanor; six grandchildren, Kierstin, Kendra, Janelle, Lily, Lyra and Corynn; one sister, Patricia Schoonmaker and husband John of Gladwin; plus many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Fouts was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, David Wiseman; and three sisters, Rhonda Alen, Teresa Hanchett and Marsha Clem.
Memorial services celebrating Paula will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, 165 W. Oak St., Harrison, with Pastor Mark Sherfield officiating. A time of gathering will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorial gifts in memory of Paula may be considered to the Fouts Family, in care of: Carl L. Fouts. To share an online memory or condolence with Paula's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Fouts are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison 989-539-7810.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 8, 2020