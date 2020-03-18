|
Pauline Wesley, 96, of Beaverton, passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2020, at the Brittany Manor in Midland. She was born on January 9, 1924, the daughter of Sheldon and Lillian Hatfield in Byron. On April 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Harry Wesley in Beaverton. He preceded her in death in 1992. Pauline loved gardening vegetables, flowers, and picking berries. She also loved baking cookies for her family and everyone to enjoy.
Her memory will be cherished by her children, Harry "James" Wesley of Lansing, Michael V. (Virginia) Wesley of Beaverton, Craig C. (Wendy) Wesley of Midland, and Virginia (Dan) Primeau of Auburn. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; two sisters, Audrey and Alice; brother, Alferd.
A private gathering will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Beaverton City Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 19, 2020