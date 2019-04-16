Perry Paisley, age 70, passed away early Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, MI on Sept. 30, 1948 to the late Charles and Margaret (Hunter) Paisley. He married the former Roxann L. Stein on June 5, 1993 in Gladwin. Perry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired cabinet maker/carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, watching sports of any kind and especially being with his grandchildren.?

Surviving him are his wife, Roxann; their children, Yvonne (Isaiah Hernden) Paisley, Shania (Duane) Hillier, and Hunter (Chasity) Paisley; step-children, Clinton (Kalyn) Claypool Jr., Dustin Claypool and Cody (Samantha Browning) Claypool; grandchildren, Chase Bidwell, Harley Claypool, Isabelle Claypool, Emma Claypool, Paislee Hillier, Preston Hillier and Averie Hernden; his siblings, Sally Johnson, Mary Kern, Larry (Shirley) Paisley, and Patrick Paisley. He was proceeded in death by his siblings, Joseph Paisley, Jean Bundy, William Paisley; and brothers-in-law, Bob Kern, Larry Johnson and Ben Bundy.?

Funeral Services were held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Sisson Funeral Home with Pastor James Krach presiding with Burial in Arbutus Cemetery, Buckeye Township. Family were be present at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-8 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. until time of the service. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 17, 2019