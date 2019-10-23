|
Dr. Peter Antonacopoulos, age 68, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at his home with his family at his side from ALS. He was born on Aug. 21, 1951 in New York, New York to Andrew and Myriam (Rodriguez) Antonacopoulos. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War 1971 to 1973. He was a graduate of the Universidad Del Caribe, Escula de Medicina, served his residency at Detroit Medical Center. Chief resident for Bon Secours Hospital in Grosse Pointe, practiced at St. John's Hospital and MidMichigan-Gladwin. Peter enjoyed traveling, being out in nature, watching sunsets and especially being with his family.?
He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia "Patti" Michalak, whom he married on July 2, 1992 in Harrison Township, Michigan; his children, Peter J. Antonacopoulos (Gloria), Elizabeth Antonacopoulos (Gabriel), Thomas Delia (Nicole), Melissa Delia; two grandsons, Quinten and Lukas; his sisters, Edmy Arroyo and Mrya Arroyo; also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Myriam Rodriguez; and brother Miguel Arroyo.?
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the ALS Association or your local Animal Shelter.?
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 24, 2019