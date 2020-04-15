|
Baby Phillip Manges, Lord's precious little angel, was called too soon to his heavenly home on Friday, April 10, 2020. His precious life was brought into the world on January 31, 2020, the son of Jacqueline Manges in Midland. Baby Phillip' life will forever be cherished by his mother, Jacqueline Manges of Gladwin; brother, Wesley Sweat; grandparents, Victoria and Greg Wolpert of Gladwin; aunt, Elizabeth Wolpert of Gladwin; Beth and Gerry Wolpert of Gladwin; great-grandparents, Debi and Gary Manges of Gladwin; and great-grandma, Diane Bomorito of Gladwin. He is preceded in death by his infant brother, Toby Manges; and grandmother, Betty Shumway. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 15, 2020