Raleigh Wilson Wooley, age 80, loving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2019. He survived his battle with bladder cancer later to be diagnosed with esophageal cancer which spread to his stomach, this was more than his body could handle. He was born Aug. 8, 1938. A United States Veteran who served in the United States Army. He retired from Brazoria County Precinct 4. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 53 years, Allie Eva Wooley. Survivors include three daughters; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Daughter, Pamela Vermillion (Vernon); grandchild, Vincent Vermillion (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Desiree and Katelyn. Daughter, Rebecca Vermillion (Daniel); grandson Joshua Vermillion (Laura); great-grandchildren Hunter, Cash and Lyla; grandson, Chad Hunter Vermillion (Sophavy); grandchild, Brittany Vermillion (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Rylee and Kylee. Grandchildren Haley Vermillion and Courtney Vermillion; Jacy Wadhams. Grandchild, Betsy Farkas (Gaby); grandchildren, Tyler Farkas, Gabrielle Branch (Timothy); great-grandchild Madilynn.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to IPH and Care Builders in Lake Jackson for taking such honorable care of our Veteran Dad. Your employees showed great compassion and empathy during his final days. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Services will be held at 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 Ross Street, Beaverton, Michigan. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary