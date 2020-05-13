Ralph G. Richmond Jr., 77, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on December 26, 1942, the son of Ralph G. Sr. and Sylvia (Lout) Richmond in Pontiac. He was united in marriage to Mary Fischer on August 11, 1966, in Gladwin. He was employed for Huhtamaki in Coleman until his retirement in 2005. He enjoyed the great outdoors, and loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Mary Richmond of Gladwin; children, Debra (James) Largent of Gladwin, Brian Richmond of South Carolina, and Deirdre (Aaron) Hart of Rochester Hills; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, William; sister, Jeudi.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 13 to May 20, 2020.