Randall A. Willford, 53, of Gladwin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1966, the son of John and Linda (Decator) Willford in Gladwin. On August 2, 1986, he was united in marriage to Barbara Smelser in Gladwin. He was a former owner and operator of Northern I.B.A. of Gladwin and most recently employed as a salesman for Star City I.B.A. of Lake City. He also owned and operated Northern Retreat, his piece of paradise in McMillan. He was very active within the Gladwin Community. He was president of Farm Bureau, 4-H Leader, and a volunteer coach for Gladwin Community Schools track and field teams for many years. In 2016, he was honored by being inducted into the Gladwin Athletics Hall of Fame for his playing and coaching contributions.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years; Barbara Willford of Gladwin; four daughters, Ashlie (Elza) Hays of Gladwin, Elizabeth (Ryan) Balzer of Hope, Jenna (Jack) Starr of Gladwin, and Jacquelyn (Lamar Bontrager) Willford of Howe, IN; eight wonderful grandchildren, Bailey, Jordin, Elza IV, Olivia, Jocelyn, Rhett, Jack III, and Jentry; and a very special grand-dog, Copper. He is also survived by his parents, John and Linda Willford; brothers, Jeffrey (Angela) Willford, Gordon (Natalie) Willford; sister: Chrystal (Mike) Hayes; sister in-laws: Debbie Willford, Maria (Kevin) Searfoss; brother-in-law, Mike Smelser; sisters-in-law, Virginia Prodromou, Teresa Hickman; brother- in-law, Gary Yantz; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his in-laws, Frank and Jacquelyn Smelser; grandparents, Gordon and Geneva Willford; grandmother, Dorothy Turnwald; grandparents, LaVerne and Virginia Boman; and sister-in-law, Janice Willford.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11 a.m. at Gladwin High School, 1400 N. Spring St., Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, 440 E. Cedar Ave, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Randall Willford Memorial Scholarship. www.hallkokotovichfuneral home.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 6, 2020