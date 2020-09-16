Randy Joe Bowers, age 68 of Roscommon, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Louise "Weezie;" loving children, Cameron (Amy) Chisholm of St. Helen, Yvonne (Tom) Sutton of Gaylord, Craig Chisholm of Spring Hill, TN and Michelle (John) Zupko of Roscommon; grandchildren, Tony, Elsye (Doug), Chantel, Liz (Aaron), Justin (Courtney), Cameron, John D., Zach, Austin and Logan (Skye); great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Aubrianna, Aiden, Isaac, Cooper, Kaylee, Maddie, Peyton, Easton, Emmet, Lydia and Landon; brother; Michael A. Bowers of Westland, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Rose Ramsey of St. Johns, FL and Annette (David) Daggett of Westchester, VA; niece, Gloria Lynn (Branden) Bell of Romulus; nephew, Michael A. Bowers, II of Westland, Michigan; grand nieces and nephews, Mikel, Kallyanna, Athena, Max, Annabella and Aubrey Lynn.

Mr. Bowers was preceded in death by his parents, Max L. and Mary L. (Hollenbaugh) Bowers; father-in-law, Jospeh Ramsey, Sr.; mother-in-law, Peggy Preglisco; brothers-in-law, Joseph Ramsey, Jr. and James Frank Ramsey.

Randy was born on August 26, 1952 in Gladwin, Michigan to the late Max Laverne and Mary LuRene (Hollenbaugh) Bowers. He served our country in Vietnam with the United States Navy and earned his Associates Degree in Graphic Arts from Kirtland Community College. He had a passion for music and played the drums for the praise band at church as well as with several country bands from across the country. Randy retired from UAW Local 1819 and enjoyed snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling and wintering in Florida.

The family received guests from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Buresh Funeral Home (121 S. Washington Street, Hale, Michigan 48739). Military honors and funeral service were held at 1 p.m., September 14, 2020 with Pastor Justin Pomije officiating. Mr. Bowers was cremated following his service.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Randy to Louise Bowers (c/o Buresh Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Hale, MI 48739) to be applied toward the Randy Bowers Memorial Reef Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store