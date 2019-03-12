Randy Lampman Sr., 67, of Harrison, Michigan, previously of Prudenville, Michigan passed away at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in Sandusky, Michigan on Jan. 14, 1952 the son of Albert and Della (Ostic) Lampman. On Aug. 17, 1979 he was united in marriage to his true love, Susan Remmert in Gladwin, Michigan. They shared 35 wonderful years together before she predeceased him in 2014. Randy was a well-known and well-liked member of the community. He was employed by Gladwin County as a Sheriff's Department Deputy, reaching the rank of lieutenant.

His memory will be forever cherished by his son, Randy Lampman Jr. of Gladwin; daughter, Becky (Eric) DeLeon of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Jeffrey Remmert and his fiancé Amanda Morley of West Branch; daughter, Heather (Nick) VanTiem of Harrison; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Lampman; brother, Richard Lampman; sister, Dorothy Mikenka; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation was held on Thursday, March 7, from 2-9 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be used according to the wishes of the family.