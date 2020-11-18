1/1
Ray H. Peterson
Ray H. Peterson, 80, of Midland, formerly of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born the son of Ralph and Edith (Rosevear) Peterson in Clare. On June 11, 1960, he was united in marriage to his true love, Florence Blades in Beaverton. They shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for Brown Machine until his retirement. He was a member of the Community of Christ Church and was an avid pistol enthusiast. Ray was an expert marksman in local pistol competitions.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Florence Peterson of Midland; children, Roy (Sandy) Peterson of Lake Orion and Deb (John) Bailer of Coleman; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Bootz of Coleman and Michael Bailer of Coleman; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Lillianne; nephew, Mark Peterson; niece, Kristen (Michael) Chiles. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Dicler; and brother, John Peterson.
Funeral services for Ray will be private. He will be laid to rest at Tobacco Twp. Cemetery, Beaverton. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
