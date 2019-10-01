|
|
Mr. Stutzman I, 89, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Stratford Pines of Midland following a brief illness. He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on July 17, 1930 to the late Paul and Martha (Musser) Stutzman. He married his sweetheart, the former Patricia L. Gore on May 14, 1949, at the First Baptist Church in Highland Park. She survives him. Ray has served in the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Oakland County Road Commission. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, tinkering in his pole barn, fixing things and farming and especially enjoyed driving for Graff Chevrolet in his retirement years. Ray loved being with his family and being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years and their children, Alan R. and Debra Stutzman, Martha A. Donald Moore, Sondra L. Kamber, and Ray II and Judith Stutzman; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jane Gore; and a brother-in-law Donald and Susan Gore. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Lee Stutzman; a daughter, Patti-Rae Given; grandson, Justin Lee Moore; a brother, Rodger Stutzman; father and mother-in-law, Alfred Sr. and Helen Gore; brother-in-law, Alford Gore Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Joanne and Don Woolley.
Memorial services and military honors will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Brethren in Beaverton with Pastor Bill Raymor presiding. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 2, 2019