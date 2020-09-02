Rebecca Goedecke, 51, of Beaverton, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister passed away after a 16 year battle with lung cancer on August 25, 2020 at home. She was born on October 4, 1968, the daughter of Stephen and Crystal Burr (Hund) in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was united in marriage to Larry Goedecke on October 16, 2010, in Gladwin. Rebecca was employed as a secretary for Dow Chemical. Rebecca was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry of Coleman; son, Andrew Sharp of Coleman; parents, Steve and Crystal Burr of Beaverton; in-laws, Larry and Jeanne Goedecke of Beaverton; brother, Shawn Burr (Trina Riggie) of Beaverton; along with six nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ivan and Marjorie Burr, Elwood and Evelyn Hund; and aunt, Sandra Duke.
Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Beaverton City Cemetery. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.