Rex O. Good Jr. of Midland, formerly of Gladwin, passed away at his home after a brief illness, with his wife Judy there by his side on June 18, 2019.

As we mourn our loss here on Earth, Rex wanted us to know he has assurance from his loving Lord Jesus that the promise of everlasting life is given to those that believe. John 3:16. He was born Nov. 16, 1956 in West Branch, to Rex and Loretta Good. Rex Jr. became very talented in the building trades, as he held the level of licensed electrician, licensed builder, and journeyman plumber simultaneously a feat rarely attained. His ability to design, engineer and build was a gift, as seeing the numerous items built that were on Judy's to-do list. Rex operated his own electrical company for about 10 years, then seeking a less hectic life schedule, he went to work for Hemlock Semi-Conductor, where he was currently employed.

Rex loved to hunt, especially with his father. They went on numerous bear hunting trips to Canada, even bringing home a video of a bear coming up the tree after him. He also enjoyed the love of his life – his wonderful wife, Judy Coons. They were married Nov. 6, 2004, and instantly a renewed happiness and joy became noticeable in his life. He also gained a stepson, Chad Coons, on that date. Rex was also a lover of Shih-Tzu's, as his expanded family included seven fur babies, Sonny, Odie, Molly, Walker, Winston, Honey and Emmett. Many times, when you saw Rex, his little friends would be with him wherever he went. Emmett passed away last year, and Odie died of a broken heart the same day as Rex's passing.

Rex was a member of Holy Scripture Lutheran Church in Midland. He loved his Lord, and humbly accepted the gift of forgiveness and mercy his Savior offers to all people, a gift that Rex would urge all to receive. Rex is survived by his wife, Judy; stepson, Chad; Judy's family, Cynthia Hobbs, Janice Forshee, Ed and Mary Beth Coons, and Craig Coons; his daughter, Jesselyn (Aaron) Lawson of Florida; two grandsons, Timothy and Joseph Lawson; brother, David (Debbie) Good and family of Gladwin; and Auntie "Petunia" Debbie DeHart of Oregon. Rex was preceded in death by mother, Loretta in 1994; father, Rex Sr. in 2005; and younger sister, Amy Jo, in her high school senior year of 1977.

Memorial services for Rex will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 from the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, with Reverend Paul Schneider officiating. Rex's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider their favorite charity in Rex's honor. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 3, 2019