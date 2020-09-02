Richard D. Barnebee, 85, of Gladwin, passed away following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1935, the son of Kenneth and Bernice (Elliott) Barnebee in Flint. On May 23, 1980, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Soderlund. He worked for Consumers Energy for 26 years, as a meter reader and gas serviceman until his retirement. Richard was a classic car enthusiast. He collected and built many over the years. They were his pride and joy.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Barnebee of Gladwin; daughters, Laura Marcum of Burton and Susan Frazier of Flint; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Richard "Rick" Jr.; brother, Walter; and parents.
Private graveside burial will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.