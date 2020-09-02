1/1
Richard D. Barnebee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard D. Barnebee, 85, of Gladwin, passed away following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1935, the son of Kenneth and Bernice (Elliott) Barnebee in Flint. On May 23, 1980, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Soderlund. He worked for Consumers Energy for 26 years, as a meter reader and gas serviceman until his retirement. Richard was a classic car enthusiast. He collected and built many over the years. They were his pride and joy.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Barnebee of Gladwin; daughters, Laura Marcum of Burton and Susan Frazier of Flint; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Richard "Rick" Jr.; brother, Walter; and parents.
Private graveside burial will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved