Richard Edward Panetta, age 68, was born on May 5, 1951 and passed away on July 29, 2019, surrounded by his family in Gladwin, MI.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Rick and Kris Panetta, Michelle and Jason Rutledge, Lisa and Tommy Hindman, Christopher Panetta, and Alex and Abigail Panetta; grandchildren, Richard and Tiffany Greenman, Jacob and Julie Panetta, Cody and Kayla Wessel, Tommy and Carson Hindman, Ryleigh, Blake and Gage Rutledge; great-grandchildren, Logynn Wessel, Emma and Addison Greenman.
He is also survived by his brother, Frank and Sandy Panetta; and sister, Laurie Panetta and two special friends, Jerry Waite and Jerry Wade.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Panetta; and brother, John Panetta.
A cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 31, 2019