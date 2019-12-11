Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Richard Harris Obituary
Richard "Rick" Harris, 64, of Gladwin, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Mid Michigan Medical Center, Gladwin. He was born on April 21, 1955, the son of George Jr. and Mildred (Aylsworth) Harris in Flint. On April 27, 1996, he was united in marriage to Theresa Trinca. They were blessed with 23 wonderful years of marriage. He was the current General Manager for King Lumber. Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything that would take him outdoors. He was a jack of all trades who had a gift of problem solving. Rick adored his family. To his grandchildren Rick was known as "Papa." Rick's main priority was doing anything to take care of his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Theresa Harris of Gladwin; children, Holly (Dan) Koch of Illinois, Monica (Duke) Zelt of Gladwin, and Ashley Muma (Josh Farling) of Gladwin. His children blessed him with six wonderful grandchildren, Braelyn, E.J., Brady, Minali, Finn and Liam. His is also survived by a sister, Jackie (Orville) Hartner. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to this wishes of the family. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Dec. 12, 2019
