Richard Lee Harris, age 85 of Gladwin, Michigan, much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away on August 20, 2020. Richard was born in Moulton, Iowa on June 19, 1935 to LaVeeta and Lloyd Harris.
Richard lettered in baseball and basketball at Moulton High School where he was one of the star players. It was here that he met his first wife, Elizabeth. He graduated from Drake University in 1956. He and Elizabeth were married for 47 years before she passed away in 2003. They are survived by four children; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren as follows: Linda (Steve) with daughter, Liz (Ron); Richard (Theresa) with son, Richard and daughter, Krista (Will); David (Marianne) with daughter, Sarah and son, Christopher; Susan (Phil) with daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) and their children, Logan, Finley and Declan, son, Daniel, daughter, Rebecca (David) and their children, Luke and Lily. Richard is also survived by his wonderful wife, Mildred (Mitzi) Darling Sawvel, with whom he re-kindled a friendship after almost 50 years, and they were married in 2004. Richard worked for many years in finance for Ford Tractor in Birmingham, Michigan.
He retired to Gladwin, Michigan where one of his favorite things to do was golf. The saying was any day that ended in 'ay' was a good day to golf. He and his son David played in many member guest golf tournaments at Sugar Springs and even brought home the trophy on four occasions. Richard will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.