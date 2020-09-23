Richard "Dick" Nettleton, 81, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at McLaren Region in Lapeer. He was born to Roy and Lou Nettleton on January 1, 1939, at the family home in Gladwin. On July 26, 1958, he was united in marriage to his true love Carolyn Thorpe in Flint. She preceded him in death in 2016. He was employed as a Diesel Mechanic for Pollard Disposal in Montrose until his retirement. Dick enjoyed motorcycles, camping, dune buggies, and tinkering. Most of all Dick loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rick (Peggy) Nettleton, Roy Nettleton, Mike Nettleton, Barb Marks, John Ebert, Stephanie Nettleton, Rebecca (Paul) Gibbs, Lee Ann Nettleton; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Radzwion; brother, Ron Nettleton; and numerous adopted children and grandchildren by heart.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn; daughter, Agnes Ebert; grandchild, Richard Nettleton; siblings, Edward Nettleton, Douglas Nettleton, Sally Terry, and Bonnie Sleeper.

Funeral services honoring Dick were held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. The family received friends from noon until the time of service. He was laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store