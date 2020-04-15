|
Richard P. Sager, 86, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1933, in Detroit, the son of Clark and Olga (Molnar) Sager. Richard enlisted in the US Army in 1950 and served in the Korean War as a Demolition Specialist. He was awarded several medals and citations, including the Bronze Star Medal for Valor. After serving with distinction in the Korean War, Sergeant Sager decided to pursue an engineering career outside of the military and start a family. We are forever in his debt for the service and sacrifice that he made for his country and his family.
Richard earned his private pilot's license in 1966. He loved to share his joy of flying with his children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews giving many of them their first experience with flight. He also enjoyed membership in the Experimental Aircraft Association and building small-engine aircraft. His encyclopedic knowledge of aircraft was a remarkable testament to his passion for flying. Richard was a tool and die machinist/designer involved in the production of turbine engines and retired from Williams International in Pontiac. For the past twenty years he loved living on the Sugar Springs airstrip in the innovative, environmentally friendly house that he built with his wife Leslie (Snape), who passed away in 2012. His lifelong love of aviation made managing the Sugar Springs Airport a source of pride and joy.
Left to cherish his memory are his five children, son-in-law, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three sisters, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Although aging had kept him from piloting later in life, we believe he has found his wings once again. "Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return," quoted by Leonardo da Vinci.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 15, 2020