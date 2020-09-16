1/1
Richard Roll
Richard Roll, 56, of Beaverton, Michigan passed away suddenly September 11, 2020 at his home. Richard was born the son of Richard and Barbara (Peters) Roll in Wayne, Michigan. Richard was a man who loved the little things in life: boating, playing pool, working or lounging in the garage or "man cave," bonfires, all nature, and his dogs.
Richard is survived by his fiance, Christine Markham of Beaverton, Michigan; daughter, Brooke Teed of Washington Township; grandson, Justin Teed; siblings, Cheryl (Dale) Hamilton of Belleville, Michigan, Donald (Tammy) Roll of East Tawas, Michigan, Hearken (Gina) Roll of the Philippines, Joanne (Ray) Bourquin of Canton, Ohio; adopted parents, Riva and Bill Torres; step-grandson, Parker Bond; family friends, Dean and Robin Mathews, Renee Zimmerman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara Roll; brother, Vincent Roll.
Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
