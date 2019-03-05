Home

Sisson Funeral Home
135 North Silverleaf Street
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Richard T. Kowalczyk

Richard T. Kowalczyk Obituary
Richard "Dick" T. Kowalczyk, 85, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Detroit on Oct. 22. 1933, to the late Chester and Sophie (Dymkowsky) Kowalczyk. Dick served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War and was the former owner of the Edenville Market. He married the former Sandra Piccirillo on March 6, 1973 in Reno, Nevada. She survives him. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Past Grand Knight and member of the Gladwin K of C and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Richard and Karen Kowalczyk, and Robert Morris; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Francis Kowalczyk. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. Fr. Zygmunt Kowalczyk; a granddaughter, Christina; and a sister-in-law Patricia Kowalczyk.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Marcel Portelli presiding with inurnment in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. The family will be present at the Sisson Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. On Friday Mr. Kowalczyk will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 6, 2019
