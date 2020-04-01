|
|
Richard (Dick) Theodore Smith, 71, of Gladwin, died at home, lovingly surrounded by his family, March 6, 2020. He was born January 9, 1949, the son of Irene (Horne) and Benjamin Smith, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Richard was raised in Gladwin where he developed an appreciation for nature and his community. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout before graduating as a Flying G in 1966. He went on to receive a bachelor's of science from Michigan State University. His curious intellect and creative spirit fueled many a journey through the 60s, 70s, and beyond.
Richard was an honest and forthright man working many a year in residential and commercial HVAC around the Lansing, MI area before retiring and returning to Gladwin. He was known for his wit and humor amongst his diverse trove of friends and often enjoyed playing guitar, reading, fishing, and rooting for the Detroit Pistons.
Richard is survived by his wife Glenda (Davis) Smith; his sons, Derek (Melissa) Smith of Marshall, and Ian (Amelia) Smith of Williamston; as well as his two grandsons, Elzick and Arlo Smith. They all deeply thank the Mid-Michigan Hospice team for their loving support. Per his wishes, Richard will be cremated and there will be no public service.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 2, 2020