Rickey J. McCoy, 57, of Beaverton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after his long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born the son of William and Betty (Steinbauer) McCoy on November 12, 1962, in Saginaw. On May 18, 1985, he was united in marriage to Aileen Vermeesch his true love of his life. Rick was a lifetime resident of Beaverton. He worked for Brown Machine for 22 years.
Known for his contagious smile and love for life, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family. Rick enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, and all things outdoors. At family gatherings, Rick was known as the grill master. During his 24 year journey with cancer, his love for the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor grew very strong. His passion for music will live on through his children. Rick was very involved in his church and the Beaverton Activity Center.
His memory will be forever cherished by his loving and faithful wife, Aileen of 35 amazing years; son, Arick McCoy of Midland; daughter, Raelene (Johnny) Rozich of Macomb; grandchildren, Rease and Johnny James Rozich. He is also survived by his father, William (Judy) McCoy of Beaverton; sisters, Debra (Robert) Owens of Beaverton, Cheryl Breedlove of Beaverton, Terrie (Rick) Zimmerman of Mason, and Melody Strait of Bay City; along with several nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Rider; three brothers, Tim McCoy, Mike McCoy, and David McCoy; sister-in-law, Candace McCoy; father-in-law, Norbert Vermeesch.
Funeral services for Rickey will be conducted by Pastor Emily Olsen on Thursday, October 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Food Pantry. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.