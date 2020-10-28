Robert Anthony Jucewicz was born to parents Victor and Helen (Lewandowski) Jucewicz in Hamtramyck, MI. He graduated from East Detroit High School in 1960, entering the U.S. Army shortly thereafter. Following his military service, he worked for several years at Chrysler Corporation before joining the Warren Police Dept. in 1971. He proudly served in law enforcement until retirement in 1997. Not done with his working years yet, Bob worked in security at Bi-County Hospital, Warren, and as court officer to The Honorable Chief Judge Walter Jakubowski at the 37th District Court. Throughout his career, Bob was known for his fairness, kindness, and compassion. He enjoyed softball, golf, and was a founding member of Club Safari hunting camp in Trout Lake, MI.

Bob retired and settled in Sugar Springs in 2008, where he soon became involved in volunteering for the community. He loved golfing and boating; he participated in every activity he could, ran many of them, and chaired the Welcome Home Dance in the spring. He was quick to introduce himself to newcomers and get them involved in the community as well. He made hundreds of new friends there; he was known for his quick and ever-present smile, his many jokes, and his willingness to help anyone in need.

Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, June; his brother, Mike (Maria) Jucewicz; his children, Jeffrey Jucewicz, Linda (Dave) Zagacki, Kim (Steve) Visnaw, Andy (Lyndsey), Jucewicz, and Will (Olivia) Jucewicz; grandchildren, David, Joey, Alison, Tyler, Kade, and Kinley; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Joey, Charlotte, Riley, Lilyana, Liam, Phoebe, and Luke. In addition to his own nieces and nephews, he enjoyed being know as "Uncle Bob" to their friends as well. Family was everything to him.

To the many friends he made throughout his life, Bob will be fondly remembered as "the Juice." Memorial services will be held in both Warren and Sugar Springs at a later date.



