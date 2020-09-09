1/1
Robert Balmforth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Balmforth, brother Bob to all his friends, 72, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a longtime Eagles member. He loved to manufacture things but his main love was being with his brother and friends playing games, drinking a beer, watching Gunsmoke and going on a road trip. He enjoyed traveling up north with his longtime companion, Lynn Gale, and taking her to the local restaurants. He loved his nieces, Sherry and Sara like daughters, never missing a birthday or Christmas. He was loved by all and will be sadly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his longtime companion, Lynn Gale; brother, Glenn (Joan) Balmforth; and special nieces, Sherry Rozak and Sara Livi; along with many other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Willard Balmforth, Donald Balmforth, and David Balmforth.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved