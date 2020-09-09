Robert Balmforth, brother Bob to all his friends, 72, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a longtime Eagles member. He loved to manufacture things but his main love was being with his brother and friends playing games, drinking a beer, watching Gunsmoke and going on a road trip. He enjoyed traveling up north with his longtime companion, Lynn Gale, and taking her to the local restaurants. He loved his nieces, Sherry and Sara like daughters, never missing a birthday or Christmas. He was loved by all and will be sadly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his longtime companion, Lynn Gale; brother, Glenn (Joan) Balmforth; and special nieces, Sherry Rozak and Sara Livi; along with many other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Willard Balmforth, Donald Balmforth, and David Balmforth.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com.