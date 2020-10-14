Robert "Bob" C. Page, 86, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Gladwin Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with his family at his side. He was born in Holt, Michigan to the late Albert and Dorothy (Prebble) Page. He married the former Carolyn V. Grissinger in Holt on November 5, 1955, she survives him. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bob was retired from the Gladwin Ace Hardware after 32 years of services. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping and especially being with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years and their children, Robbin Stenger, Pamela Page, Karen Brown, Ricky Page and Debra (Randy) Peffers; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Fair and Dixie Melton.

Graveside services were held on Saturday September 26, at 1 p.m. at the Edwards Township Cemetery with military honors. Family greeted friends and family from 12 p.m. until time of services at the graveside. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store