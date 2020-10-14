1/1
Robert C. "Bob" Page
Robert "Bob" C. Page, 86, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Gladwin Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with his family at his side. He was born in Holt, Michigan to the late Albert and Dorothy (Prebble) Page. He married the former Carolyn V. Grissinger in Holt on November 5, 1955, she survives him. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bob was retired from the Gladwin Ace Hardware after 32 years of services. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping and especially being with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years and their children, Robbin Stenger, Pamela Page, Karen Brown, Ricky Page and Debra (Randy) Peffers; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Fair and Dixie Melton.
Graveside services were held on Saturday September 26, at 1 p.m. at the Edwards Township Cemetery with military honors. Family greeted friends and family from 12 p.m. until time of services at the graveside. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
