Robert D. Hall, 80, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on April 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 11, 1938 in Pontiac, Michigan the son of Lynn and Violet (Eighmey) Hall. He proudly served our country in the United States Airforce. Robert retired from Kuka Robotics in Pontiac, Michigan as an engineer. He has lived in Gladwin County for the last 20 years, previously residing in Pontiac. On Sept. 17, 1998, he married Sandra Midgley in Gladwin. They had 20 wonderful years together.

Surviving him besides his wife, Sandra are his children, Randal (Sherry) Hall of Waterford, MI, Robin Coles of Holly, MI, Daniel (Melissa) Hall of Flushing, MI. Robert also has 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, along with his step-children, Michelle (Amanda) Lupenski of Clarklake, MI, and Sheri Bednarski of Beaverton, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Robert.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene in Beaverton, with Pastor Martin Hodge officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, also at the church.