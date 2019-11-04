|
Robert F. Clifford, "Mr. Bob," age 89, of Gladwin passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 with his family by his side. His battle with Parkinson's came to an end after many years. Robert was born July 27, 1930 in Detroit, one of four children to Francis and Anne (Zeppki) Clifford.
Robert worked two careers during his lifetime. He retired from the Oak Park Public Safety Department where he was the director of civil defense, patrol officer and fireman. After retirement, he moved to Gladwin where he drove City-County Transit for 25 years. He was a member of the Michigan National Guard and worked at Fisher Body before becoming a police officer.
He married Mary Caroline Fessler in 1951. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage and raised four children before she passed away in 2013.
Robert touched so many lives with his kindness. He was a quiet, humble man who was generous and giving to all who were lucky enough to know him.
He will be so dearly missed by his surviving children, JoAnn Clifford of Gladwin, David (Robin) Clifford of Howell and Gladwin, and Lisa (Don) Welke of Gladwin; his 13 grandchildren, Scott Skorija, Amanda (Chris) Woolery, Kristi (Naomi) Skorija, Suzanne Skorija, Christopher (Lindsey) Clifford, Andrew (Yvonne) Clifford, Michael Clifford, Don Welke, Jamie Loose, Joey Welke, Robert Welke, and Thomas Welke; 18 great-grandchildren; and his first great-great-grandchild, Greyson, born on the night he passed. He is survived by his loving sister RuthAnn (Bruce) Burgin and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie Skorija; wife, Caroline; parents; brother, Richard; and sister, MaryLou.
Arrangements made through Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. There will be a celebration of his life on Nov. 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Sage Township Hall.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 5, 2019