He was born Robert "Bob" Frederick Landskroener, September 8, 1930 to Roy and Una (Beamish) in Montrose, Michigan. He answered the call to his heavenly Father on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Midland.
He started working at a young age alongside his father at the Gladwin Meat Market, his work ethic never waned. He graduated from Gladwin High School, and served two years in the army staying stateside. Bob worked and retired as a master plumber from Reliable Plumbing and Heating in Midland.
"Faith and Family," was Bob's motto and he reminded us routinely that both were to be cherished and he did that! If asked what he'd like, he would reply, "more time and patience." He showed us by example to value ethics and morals. He treasured his family and prioritized time spent together. His passion was exploring all that God created and loved to hunt and fish. It is because of him that traditions will continue in his family.
Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Gladwin. He served several years as Grand Knight and also became a Fourth Degree Knight.
Bob and Carolyn wintered for 17 years in Avon Park, FL and more recently in Orange Beach, AL. They enjoyed walking through the woods and on the challenging golf courses together.
Robert married the true love of his life, Carolyn Louise Priemer on July 28, 1951. Together they raised four children, Denise (Lon) Andersen of Midland, Scott (Rose) Landskroener of Gladwin, Edward (Janet) Landskroener of Sanford, Roberta "Bobbie" Black of Elgin, SC. His children blessed him with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also, surviving Bob is his sister, Myrna Gerow; sister-in-law, Lois "Pat" Priemer; brother-in-law, Carl (Maxine) Priemer.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, only the immediate family will attend the funeral mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the internment at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the Sacred Heart Mission Food Pantry and Thrift Store 1176 E. Cedar Ave. Gladwin, Michigan, 48624.
Arrangements in care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.