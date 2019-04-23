Home

Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
Robert Gerald "Bob" Rebandt

Robert Gerald "Bob" Rebandt Obituary
His legacy… Robert (Bob) Gerald Rebandt, 83, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1935, in Trenton, Michigan to Adam Boniface Rebandt and Helen Cecelia (Girsh) Rebandt. Bob married the love of his life, Louise Ann (Bloomfield) Rebandt, on March 2, 1957, in Carleton, Michigan. He worked as an automotive and heavy machinery mechanic for many years, and worked as a fireman. He reached Lieutenant status in his brigade. Bob never would turn a visitor away and enjoyed the company of anyone. Bob's greatest love was spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
His family…Bob will be missed by his children, Ann Marie Moisant, Dorothy Hellen (Glen) Marshall, and Robert Gerald (Anne) Rebandt II; siblings, Ruth Beverly Rebandt, and Mary Helen DePuydt; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Helen Rebandt; his beloved wife, Louise Ann Rebandt; and his three brothers, Conrad, Ralph, and Raymond Rebandt.
His farewell…Bob's family and friends gathered Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His community farewell was be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. gathering) for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6805 Mast Road, Dexter, Michigan. Father Brendan Walsh will serve as celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Bob's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 24, 2019
