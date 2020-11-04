1/1
Robert H. "Rob" Burke
Robert H. Burke (Rob) 61 of Beaverton, MI passed away unexpectedly October 25, 2020. Rob was born on October 8, 1959 in Midland, MI, he is survived by his sons, Trinity Burke and Blake (Andrea) Burke; granddaughters, Aliyah and Sophia Burke; sisters, Roxanna (Paul) Jensen and Jill (Jeff) Marra; step-father, George Bidwell; five nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews; and fiancé, Lucia Corteggiano-Rabbitt. Rob was preceded in death in 2003 by his mother, Patricia A Bidwell.Rob graduated in 1977 from Beaverton High School. Following school, he worked and managed the meat department at the Beaverton Food Center, followed by many years at auto repair shops around MidMichigan. He also played drums in several bands around Gladwin, Midland and Isabella counties. Rob purchased 15 acres of land near Wixom Lake and established Rob's Auto where he did auto repair as well as body work and paint for many people around the area. While working, he was also teaching his sons much of his trade as well as his love for motorcycles. Riding his Harley was truly his happy place, plus he was an avid pool player. If you played in a pool league in the area, he was always the one to beat.Rob was a free spirit with a heart of gold who always saw the best in everyone and everything. He was ready for any adventure and was the first one to offer help wherever needed. He was a happy-go-lucky man who cared more about friends and family than material things. He had a wonderful sense of humor and would share his joy for life with anyone who was willing to laugh with him. He may be gone from this world, but he will not be forgotten. We know he is playing guitar and drums with a band of angels he has joined in heaven. Celebration of Rob's life is still being planned.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
1 entry
November 3, 2020
Uncle Rob you will be greatly missed. You definitely were willing to help out at any time, including to helping move mom to Florida. Love you always and forever.
Joshua Mackey
Family
