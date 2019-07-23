Robert Hale, age 67, passed away suddenly on April 12, 2019 at his home in Williamsburg, Michigan. He was born on Nov. 29, 1951 in Flint, Michigan to Rayfield Hale and Anna Hale (Marconi). He graduated from Flint Central and was self employed for over 48 years as a specialized craftsman doing ceramic tile, marble, and stone work. He was known as a perfectionist in his profession by all his clients and contractors. He was also known for his love of fishing, hunting, and golf. He also spent many hours carving wood gun stocks, garden stones, and stained glass. He was an artist at heart.

Bob was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Maude Hale of Gladwin, MI; his parents, Rayfield and Anna Hale of Gladwin, MI; and his sister, Loraine Hale of Flint, MI.

Left to cherish his memory is his step son, Joshua Douglas Johnson of Fife Lake, MI; his sister, Alma (Ronald) Horton of Gladwin, MI; two brothers, Raymond (Gail) Hale of North Port, MI; and Gerald (Kathy) Hale of Rapid City, MI. Bob also leaves behind five nieces and six nephews; eight grand-nieces and 14 grand-nephews that he enjoyed very much. Robert Hale also served in the Army National Guard for six years with an Honorable Discharge. Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home in Kalkaska, MI is handling the arrangements. Per Robert's wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Traverse City area and on the Bay that he loved so much. Contact: Jerry Hale 810-241-6544 or Raymond Hale 810-664-4850. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 24, 2019