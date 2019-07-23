Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home
106 S. Cherry St.
Kalkaska, MI 49646
231-258-5121
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hale Obituary
Robert Hale, age 67, passed away suddenly on April 12, 2019 at his home in Williamsburg, Michigan. He was born on Nov. 29, 1951 in Flint, Michigan to Rayfield Hale and Anna Hale (Marconi). He graduated from Flint Central and was self employed for over 48 years as a specialized craftsman doing ceramic tile, marble, and stone work. He was known as a perfectionist in his profession by all his clients and contractors. He was also known for his love of fishing, hunting, and golf. He also spent many hours carving wood gun stocks, garden stones, and stained glass. He was an artist at heart.
Bob was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Maude Hale of Gladwin, MI; his parents, Rayfield and Anna Hale of Gladwin, MI; and his sister, Loraine Hale of Flint, MI.
Left to cherish his memory is his step son, Joshua Douglas Johnson of Fife Lake, MI; his sister, Alma (Ronald) Horton of Gladwin, MI; two brothers, Raymond (Gail) Hale of North Port, MI; and Gerald (Kathy) Hale of Rapid City, MI. Bob also leaves behind five nieces and six nephews; eight grand-nieces and 14 grand-nephews that he enjoyed very much. Robert Hale also served in the Army National Guard for six years with an Honorable Discharge. Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home in Kalkaska, MI is handling the arrangements. Per Robert's wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Traverse City area and on the Bay that he loved so much. Contact: Jerry Hale 810-241-6544 or Raymond Hale 810-664-4850.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now