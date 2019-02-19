Robert Hoover, 91, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Mid Michigan Health, West Branch, Michigan. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 6, 1927, the son of Wilber and Rena (Maxwell) Hoover. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. On June 1, 1949, he was united in marriage to Ethel Margaret Collier in Memphis, Tennessee. She preceded him in death in 2014.

He was employed as a tool and die machinist for Future Products in Troy, Michigan until his retirement. He has lived in Gladwin County since 1989, previously residing in Madison Heights, Michigan. Robert was a member of the Secord Lakes Eagles Aerie 4121 and American Legion Post 416, St. Helen.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Laura Steele of Gladwin, David (Deborah) Hoover of St. Helen, Edward (Karen) Hoover of Clarkston; grandchildren, Jenny, Christina, Benjermin and David; great-grandchildren, Emmalynn, Mylan, Cassiday, Micaela, Gabriel and Emery. He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; son-in-law, Gary Steele; brothers, Wilber Glenn Hoover and Charles Hoover. Private services will be held and inurnment will take place at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary