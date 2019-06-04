The Reverend Robert Joseph Shoaff, Sr., PH.D, "Pastor Bob", 83, completed his earthly accomplishments May 24, 2019. Pastor Bob was born Dec. 8, 1935 in New Castle, PA to the late John and Dorothy (Price). He was one of two children, survived by his sister, Doris (Ron) Barnes.

Bob's education was bountiful. He achieved a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, a MBA Management and Marketing, Ministerial Ordination, and a PH.D.

For a number of years Bob was a Chemical Engineer for Dow Chemical, Carus Chemical Co. and Hercules Powder. After that, he moved on to the Senior Pastoral Minister for Green Oaks Free Methodist Church, Gladwin Free Methodist Church and Clio Free Methodist Church. He was also the Adjunct Professor for Jordan College, Spring Arbor University, Walters College and Hillsdale College.

On June 17, 1995 Bob married Teri Worden. Together they shared a life and commingled their families.

He was an avid sportsman and loved fishing. He will be dearly missed.

Pastor Bob is survived by his loving wife of Interlochen; his children, Robert 'Bob' (Cheri) Shoaff Jr. of Traverse City, Renee Kruse of Brighton, Melanie (Bruce) Webb of Papillion, NE; step-children, Lisa Stephen and Jesse Garchow of Kingsley and Scott Stephen and fiancee' Dawn Allen of Interlochen; as well as 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service honoring Pastor Bob's life took place Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bayview Wesleyan Church of Traverse City with visitation one hour prior. A graveside service including Military Honors will take place at 2 p.m. at Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family is being cared for and served by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary