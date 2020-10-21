Robert "Bob" Laphew, 87, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children and entered into the loving arms of his savior. He retired from Ford Motor Co. in 1991 after 39 years of service. Formerly living in Shelby Township, he moved to Gladwin and resided there for 24 years, enjoying the beauty, peace and quiet of the woods and the river. He was a member of Gladwin Assembly and had served with his wife as Elders at Abundant Life Church in Standish, Michigan for 10 years and served as President of his Homeowners Association for 10 years. Robert was also connected to Hope Lutheran Church in Rhodes. He loved to travel, vacation in Florida, camp, hunt, and watch NASCAR, along with spending time with his family. Bob was devoted to his Lord and his family and was faithful in all that he did. He loved Life.

He is survived by his wife, Rozanne (Wizner) Laphew of 63 years; his children, Robert Mark (Kathy) Laphew, David Andre (Denise) Laphew, and Michelle (Stephen) Zukowski; his grandchildren, Tricia Buffman, Jenna Laphew, Kim Ostling, and Brian Lloyd; and his great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Emery, Koen, Allison, and Adam; his sisters-in-law, Charmàne Grego, Tina Dixon, Madonna (Dan) Boris; his brothers-in-law, Christopher Wizner, Andre (Robin) Wizner, and Chuck Steele. He is predeceased by his sister, Sylvia Malecki; sister-in-law, Ramona Steele; and brother-in-law, Jason Wizner.

A memorial service was held on October 16, 2020 at the Gladwin Assembly Church of God with Pastor Brad Withrow presiding.

