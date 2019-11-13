Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Benmark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Benmark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Benmark Obituary
Robert Lee Benmark, age 81, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Brevard, North Carolina.
He was the son of the late Austin and Edna Kintner Benmark. He was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and one great-granddaughter.
He was stricken with Polio at age 14 and struggled with the effects of that disease all of his life. Determined not to let the disease define him, although crippled by its effects, he provided for his family by farming, driving truck and owning a business until his retirement to Grand Marais, MI on the shore of Lake Superior. When his health began to decline he moved to the milder climate of NC in 2008 to be near one of his daughters and sons-in-law.
He loved the outdoors. While in Michigan, he enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling and hunting. Many will remember Bob sitting in the sunshine, reading his Bible. He loved playing cards (a mean game of cribbage), but time with his family and church family were above all else.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Rose Benmark, four sons, Robert Benmark and wife Betty of Lebonon, TN, Todd Benmark of Hazel Park, MI, Brian Benmark of Gladwin, MI and William Haigh of Orlando, FL, four daughters, Pamela Benmark of Gladwin, MI, Amy Fuller and husband Tom of Dorr, MI, Juliette Sloan and husband Brett of Shelbyville, MI and Shelley Marcy and husband Ronald of Brevard; one sister, Eleanor Berry of Mount Pleasant, MI; 35 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Thank you to all who prayed for and visited Bob throughout his battle. You made him feel loved and supported.
Special thanks to the nurses of Care Partners Hospice, his faithful cribbage partner Russ and the staff of Accordius Health for their care of Bob. You were all a blessing in his life.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Carrs Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Shane Hardesty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International or Care Partners Hospice Brevard.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com. Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -