Robert Lee Benmark, age 81, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Brevard, North Carolina.
He was the son of the late Austin and Edna Kintner Benmark. He was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and one great-granddaughter.
He was stricken with Polio at age 14 and struggled with the effects of that disease all of his life. Determined not to let the disease define him, although crippled by its effects, he provided for his family by farming, driving truck and owning a business until his retirement to Grand Marais, MI on the shore of Lake Superior. When his health began to decline he moved to the milder climate of NC in 2008 to be near one of his daughters and sons-in-law.
He loved the outdoors. While in Michigan, he enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling and hunting. Many will remember Bob sitting in the sunshine, reading his Bible. He loved playing cards (a mean game of cribbage), but time with his family and church family were above all else.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Rose Benmark, four sons, Robert Benmark and wife Betty of Lebonon, TN, Todd Benmark of Hazel Park, MI, Brian Benmark of Gladwin, MI and William Haigh of Orlando, FL, four daughters, Pamela Benmark of Gladwin, MI, Amy Fuller and husband Tom of Dorr, MI, Juliette Sloan and husband Brett of Shelbyville, MI and Shelley Marcy and husband Ronald of Brevard; one sister, Eleanor Berry of Mount Pleasant, MI; 35 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Thank you to all who prayed for and visited Bob throughout his battle. You made him feel loved and supported.
Special thanks to the nurses of Care Partners Hospice, his faithful cribbage partner Russ and the staff of Accordius Health for their care of Bob. You were all a blessing in his life.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Carrs Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Shane Hardesty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International or Care Partners Hospice Brevard.
