Robert Louis Clark, Sr., 84, of Beaverton, passed away of natural causes on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Horizon Senior Living in Gladwin, MI. He was born on February 18, 1936, the son of William and Elaine (Hause) Clark in Bay City. He was united in marriage to his true love, Maxine M. Yax, in January 1971. He drove all over our great country as a big rig truck driver for The Teamsters Union, retiring after 38 years of service. He loved working on cars and helping others with their projects. If he saw you installing a door or building a garage, he was happy to loan you his tools, give some advice or a helping hand. He truly loved helping others, AKA "Bob the Builder" before the term was ever coined. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Albright Shores and loved having a beer and sharing his dry sense of humor with his friends. He was not an active church goer, however, he did give his heart to our Lord Jesus Christ before his death.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert Jr. (Linda) Clark of Austin, TX, Michele R. Clark of Spring, TX, Debra (Eric) Guillory of Houston, TX, and Angela (Greg) Mitchell of Beaverton; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; brothers, Richard Clark of Beaverton and Barry Lupke of Missouri City, MO; sister, Nancy Reeves of Missouri City, MO; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents William Clark, Robert and Elaine (Hause) Conaty; wife, Maxine; daughter, Marie MacDonald; brothers, William and James.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest with his loving wife. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. If you would like to show respect in lieu of flowers a donation to the Horizon senior living in his name can be made to Horizon senior living, 460 Quarter Street, Gladwin, Michigan 48612.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 29, 2020