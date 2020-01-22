|
|
Robert A. Scott Sr., 76, of Gladwin, formerly of Pontiac, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was born on Feb. 28, 1943, the son of Thomas Scott and Helyn (Evon) Bradish. He was united in marriage on May 12, 1962, to Kim Fink. Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and was stationed in Charleston, SC.
He worked for Grand Trunk Railroad in Detroit. After moving to Gladwin Bob opened his own business Gladwin Sport and Cycle for many years. He loved the outdoors, bow and rifle hunting for deer, fishing, watching baseball and football, but his true passion was motorcycles. He enjoyed ice racing motorcycles and was the Michigan district director for the Gold Wing Road Riders Association from 2014-2017. One of his most cherished memories was at age 73 when Bob won his last ice race against his brother (Greg) and son (Robert Jr.) in what would be bragging rights forever.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Kim Scott of Gladwin, three children; Robert Jr. (Deborah) Scott of Troy, Dr. Cheryl (Jozef Jankovic) Loubert of Suttons Bay, and Randy (Carole) Scott of Farmington Hills; five grandchildren, Jennafer Scott, Heather (Tim) Kile, Ellen Loubert, Brandon Scott, and Adam Scott; two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Alaya Kile. He is also survived by his four sisters, Tommye Hall, Pam Alward, Lynda Scott, Sharon (Dennis) Deptula; two brothers, Greg Bradish, Richard (Diane) Scott; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Eric Loubert; two brothers, Jeff and Martin Bradish.
Memorial Services honoring Bob will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Gladwin. Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church MOSH. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 23, 2020