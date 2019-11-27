Home

1936 - 2019
Robert (Bob) Williams passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, in Chandler, AZ. He was 83 years old. He was born in Gladwin, Michigan on Sept. 1, 1936 and was the son of Ben and Jennie Williams. Bob was a 1954 graduate of Gladwin High school. He married the former Mary Ann Auer on Oct. 31, 1958. They were married for 58 years when she passed away last year. He went to basic training shortly after they married and was a member of the Army Reserves. Bob and Mary Ann raised two daughters in Gladwin.
Bob was co-owner of the Gladwin Dairy in the 1960's to early 1970's. After the dairy closed, he went to work at Meadow Lanes Bowling Alley, which was a family business at the time. He was a member of the Housing Commission and a Trustee at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Bob and Mary Ann headed west in the early 1980's, first to Colorado and then to Arizona, where they set down roots. He joined Payless Cashways in 1983 and worked there until his retirement. He was an avid handyman, and was always doing side jobs or helping others, when they needed a hand. Most evenings would find him at the community pool, as he loved to swim and socialize.  
Bob is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Doug) Behnke, Jackie (Mike) Johnson of Chandler, AZ; granddaughters, Marisa and Elise Behnke; sister, Beverly Grove of Gladwin MI, brother-in-law, Ric (Sheila) Auer of Gladwin, MI; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. 
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann, his parents, Ben and Jennie Williams; and his brother, Richard Williams. There will be a memorial service for Bob and Mary Ann in Gladwin, summer of 2020.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 27, 2019
