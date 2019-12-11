|
Roger S. Bigham, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019, at his home after a long illness. He was born on March 31, 1940 in Gladwin, the son of Howard and Rose (Thomas) Bigham. He graduated from Gladwin High School in 1958. Roger married Patsy Ball from Massillon, OH in 1962, who preceded him in death. They had seven children.
In the 1960s and 1970s Roger delivered fuel oil to almost everyone in Gladwin County. He enjoyed hunting, train sets, and tinkering with things. He loved building decorations and decorating his yard for the holidays. Roger married Nancy Salnave in 1981. Because of his health issues, they moved to Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Rose Bigham; wife, Pat Bigham; and two sons, Andrew and Jim Bigham.
Roger is survived by his wife, Nancy Bigham of AZ, one brother, Ron Bigham of Gladwin; four sisters, Jane (Bigham) Munday of Ennis, TX, Patricia (Bigham) Owens of Coleman, Rosemary (Bigham) Misko and Debra Bigham, both of Gladwin; four sons, Roger Bigham Jr. of Atlanta, MI, Richard Bigham of Sterling, MI, Anthony Bigham of Gladwin, Randy Bigham of Beaverton; two daughters, Janet (Bigham) Benchley of Kawkawlin, MI, Barbara (Bigham) Williams of Beaverton; one step-daughter, Kami Ball of Casa Grande, AZ; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Rogers final wishes were to be cremated.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Dec. 12, 2019