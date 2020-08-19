1/1
Ron Roscoe Bellinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 10, 2020 we lost a loving husband, our brother, father, uncle, and grandfather, Ron Roscoe Bellinger Jr. also known by many as Joe Bellinger. He lived his entire life in Gladwin Township, at his home in which he was born February 27, 1930, passing at home.
Ron had many interest and talents. He built his own sailboat and christened it "On the Rocks" thinking that's where it would end up on its maiden voyage and because he also liked some beverages. He was a licensed private pilot of the school bus yellow vintage tail dragger the "Paper Piper" owning it with neighbors/friends, Bill and Fred Sisco. He enjoyed flying from his own private runway on his farm and the neighbor's adjacent runway. He also made maple syrup in the "Sugar Bush" for many years that he built himself.
Ron retired from Dow Chemical Company as a computer programmer and he farmed his entire life on the family farm in Gladwin Township. Recent years he enjoyed watching other farmers raise crops on his properties, this year's soybeans are doing great. He was an accomplished photographer, woodworker, and enjoyed his gardens, and mowing his huge lawn.
Ron/Joe is survived by his wife, "Chic" of 69 years, Caroline Ann Bender Bellinger; sisters, Esther "Essie" Blackburn, Holland, Barabara Secord, Gladwin; brother, Walter (Dorrice) Bellinger, Clare; two daughters, Jo Ann (Louis) LaFrance, Darcy Bellinger (Darwin Arnold) both living in Gladwin Township; grandchildren, Chrysta Weakly (Rodney Johnson) Gladwin and Edward Roscoe (Heather) Bellinger, Midland, Christopher LaFrance, Adam LaFrance, Matt LaFrance; six great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kelcie and Kenzie Farison, Brayden Hinman, James and Alex Bellinger; two great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Grice and Myla Seyffert and a baby boy due November 2020.
Services are being handled by the Ramsay Funeral Home in Gladwin. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Davita Clinic for always listening to his jokes and hearing about "Chic" and asking about her, he mentioned many times how caring everyone was with him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved