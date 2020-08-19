August 10, 2020 we lost a loving husband, our brother, father, uncle, and grandfather, Ron Roscoe Bellinger Jr. also known by many as Joe Bellinger. He lived his entire life in Gladwin Township, at his home in which he was born February 27, 1930, passing at home.

Ron had many interest and talents. He built his own sailboat and christened it "On the Rocks" thinking that's where it would end up on its maiden voyage and because he also liked some beverages. He was a licensed private pilot of the school bus yellow vintage tail dragger the "Paper Piper" owning it with neighbors/friends, Bill and Fred Sisco. He enjoyed flying from his own private runway on his farm and the neighbor's adjacent runway. He also made maple syrup in the "Sugar Bush" for many years that he built himself.

Ron retired from Dow Chemical Company as a computer programmer and he farmed his entire life on the family farm in Gladwin Township. Recent years he enjoyed watching other farmers raise crops on his properties, this year's soybeans are doing great. He was an accomplished photographer, woodworker, and enjoyed his gardens, and mowing his huge lawn.

Ron/Joe is survived by his wife, "Chic" of 69 years, Caroline Ann Bender Bellinger; sisters, Esther "Essie" Blackburn, Holland, Barabara Secord, Gladwin; brother, Walter (Dorrice) Bellinger, Clare; two daughters, Jo Ann (Louis) LaFrance, Darcy Bellinger (Darwin Arnold) both living in Gladwin Township; grandchildren, Chrysta Weakly (Rodney Johnson) Gladwin and Edward Roscoe (Heather) Bellinger, Midland, Christopher LaFrance, Adam LaFrance, Matt LaFrance; six great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kelcie and Kenzie Farison, Brayden Hinman, James and Alex Bellinger; two great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Grice and Myla Seyffert and a baby boy due November 2020.

Services are being handled by the Ramsay Funeral Home in Gladwin. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Davita Clinic for always listening to his jokes and hearing about "Chic" and asking about her, he mentioned many times how caring everyone was with him.

