Lieutenant Ronald D. Parkinson, received his final call on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Ashley Care Center in Ashley, MI. Ron was born on Nov. 21, 1940, in Lansing, the son of Dale and Vivian (Ebright) Parkinson. He passed away March 13, 2019, at the age of 78. He graduated from Lansing Eastern High School where he excelled in many athletic programs. Ron served in the United States Army, serving three years with the Military Police Corps from 1958-1961. Upon completion of his duties he began a career in Law Enforcement and retired after 32 years. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Michigan State Police serving as commander of the Gladwin Post.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1039 and many Law Enforcement Associations. He loved athletics and the outdoors. His favorite times were spent with his wife and best friend, Wadea (Dee), fishing and hunting deer with both rifle and bow. He lived for the times the two of them spent traveling the country.

Survivors include his wife, Wadea; son, Ronald (Michelle) of Lansing; three daughters, Julie (Eric) Mendel of Richardson, TX, Tricia (Mike) Reling of Gaylord, Dale LouAnn Forcier also of Gaylord. He is also survived by three stepchildren, Mick McDonald of Lansing, Eve Reardon of Charlotte, MI and Leonard McDonald of Gladwin. Ron has 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Ron's siblings include three brothers, Charles (Verna) of Holt, MI, George (Marilyn) and Lee (Kathy) both of Lansing; sister, Joan (Bill) Allen of Lansing.

Honoring his wishes cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 20, 2019